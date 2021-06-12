Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,674,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.64% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $503,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after buying an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,187,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.