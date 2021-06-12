Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 22,334 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 587,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.82. 4,194,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,406. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

