Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $10.50 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,720 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,568,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

