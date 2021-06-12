Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.57 Billion Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 10.02% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,574,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $193,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. 2,880,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,679. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

