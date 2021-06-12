Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 361,560 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,560 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $794,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.67. 12,707,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,520,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.35. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.