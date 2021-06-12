Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,821,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,675 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $287,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 246,812 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,073,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,988,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 244,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,947. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.03.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

