Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 10,410 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $37,011,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.27. 1,679,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,262. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,609 in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

