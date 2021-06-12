Financial Life Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Life Advisors cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.69. 293,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

