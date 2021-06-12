First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,778,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $3,986,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Shares of ULTA opened at $338.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

