First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 391 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMS opened at $105.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.64.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

