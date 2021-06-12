First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 935 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 165.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CENT. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.