First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 162,444 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,294 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.59.

Shares of OKE opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

