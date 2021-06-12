First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after buying an additional 505,260 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 3,934,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after buying an additional 310,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,996,000 after buying an additional 266,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,647,000 after purchasing an additional 219,953 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK opened at $70.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.