First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,328,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 173,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,014,000 after purchasing an additional 511,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,605,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 999.5% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 258,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 49,850 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.93. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.