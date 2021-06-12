First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLU. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

