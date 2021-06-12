Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FGSGF stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

