FLO (FLO) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $40,625.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000683 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

