Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

