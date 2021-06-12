Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stake Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FOX were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

FOX stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

