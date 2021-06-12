Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 507,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Franklin Resources worth $38,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

