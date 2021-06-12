Frazier Management LLC Has $32.09 Million Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.6% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNDX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 305,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $905.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.65. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

