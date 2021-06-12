Frazier Management LLC Makes New $5.23 Million Investment in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 578,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. Avadel Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.4% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Frazier Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after buying an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 325,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,983. The stock has a market cap of $449.19 million, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

