Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the May 13th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,799. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

