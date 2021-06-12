FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

IAG opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

