FY2021 EPS Estimates for Harbour Energy plc Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

HBRIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

HBRIY opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.