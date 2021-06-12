FY2021 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($7.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.66). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NYSE PDS opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $3,795,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

