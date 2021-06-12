FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By Barrington Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 654.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

