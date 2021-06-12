Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

BRPHF stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

