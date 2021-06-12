Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 289.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GAU. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

GAU stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

