Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the May 13th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 18,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

