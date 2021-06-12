Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor Sells 45,470 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 45,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $355,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 101,400 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $819,312.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $808,311.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $137,040.75.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $2,205,912.00.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $592.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

