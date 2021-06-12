GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the May 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GB Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 261,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,693. GB Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

