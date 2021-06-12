GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the May 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GB Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 261,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,693. GB Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.
GB Sciences Company Profile
