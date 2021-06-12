Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the May 13th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

GENGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 104,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,723. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

