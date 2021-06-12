General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $38,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

GD stock opened at $191.49 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

