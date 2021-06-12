GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 4,338 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 8.3% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $52,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $686.74. 708,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,879. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

