GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,000. The New York Times comprises about 0.9% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The New York Times by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The New York Times by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.46. 982,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,299. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.