GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,408.20 ($18.40). GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at GBX 1,403.40 ($18.34), with a volume of 5,580,939 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,544.47 ($20.18).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,342.29. The firm has a market cap of £70.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 76.78%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.