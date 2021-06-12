Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 147.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 138,482 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

