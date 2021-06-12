Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,172,069 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $415,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $19,548,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,987. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

