Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $234,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.00. 372,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

