Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Trading Up 6.9%

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP)’s share price rose 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 6,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11.

About Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.