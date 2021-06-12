GoodRx (GDRX) & The Competition Critical Comparison

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) is one of 111 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GoodRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million -$293.62 million -38.31 GoodRx Competitors $1.10 billion $3.57 million 20.26

GoodRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A GoodRx Competitors -26.00% -1,924.54% -9.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 7 8 0 2.44 GoodRx Competitors 614 2954 4474 87 2.50

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.94%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 19.66%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

GoodRx rivals beat GoodRx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

