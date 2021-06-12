Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.89.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$82.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$64.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.57.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

