Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 679.88 ($8.88).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 768 ($10.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.29%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

