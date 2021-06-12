Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

LON:GGP opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Greatland Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £841.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

