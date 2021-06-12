Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading 3.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $70.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Groupon traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.54. 16,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,047,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 2,995.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.64.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

