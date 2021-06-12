Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.