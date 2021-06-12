Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($1.06). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,416,000 after buying an additional 242,682 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 824,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,280. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.81. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.