Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.16. 536,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -344.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 330.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.