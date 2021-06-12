Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.09 ($121.28).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLAG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €3.50 ($4.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €180.10 ($211.88). 27,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12-month high of €181.80 ($213.88).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

